Watch a Tiny SmartCar Boldly Dodge Traffic on a Busy London Street

By Erika Owen

If you've ever doubted the traffic-dodging power of a SmartCar in a rush, you have to see this. Youtube user Riding with Sphinx recently caught a driver playing a game of real-life Frogger with oncoming traffic in London.

Not only does the car go up over the curb in an effort to pass on the left, but it also faces oncoming traffic at one point in the video.

“Very strange behaviour from this smart car driver,” the YouTuber wrote.

At around 0:30, the person taking the video cranes his neck around the get a glimpse of the person operating the car. Don't try this in your hometown, SmartCar or not.

Check out the full video above.

