New York City Finally Opens the Second Avenue Subway

After a 96-year wait, the Second Avenue Subway in New York City has finally made its debut.

When it comes to the Second Avenue line, New York took the phrase “better late than never” a little too literally. In the century it took to open the line, more than a few of those that helped make it happen thought they would never see the day.

“We were young,” 93-year-old Felice Shea, who worked with her local community board to plan for the line in the '60s, told The New York Times. “We thought it was going to happen. It took a little longer than we thought.”

Amid intense (negative) speculation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had in December promised the Second Avenue Subway would indeed open on New Year's Day. Lo and behold, Cuomo celebrated the opening on New Year's Eve with an underground soiree, and Upper East Siders on Sunday were able to enjoy a very unusual sight: A brand new subway line.

The Q line, which previously ran to Queens from midtown, now goes up the island of Manhattan along Second Avenue up to 96th Street.

Here, photos of some of the effort that went into building the new subway line.