New York City Finally Opens the Second Avenue Subway
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Ground Transportation
  4. New York City

New York City Finally Opens the Second Avenue Subway

Just a century or so in the making.

Courtesy of Metropolitan Transportation Authority
by
Jessica Plautz

After a 96-year wait, the Second Avenue Subway in New York City has finally made its debut.

When it comes to the Second Avenue line, New York took the phrase “better late than never” a little too literally. In the century it took to open the line, more than a few of those that helped make it happen thought they would never see the day.

“We were young,” 93-year-old Felice Shea, who worked with her local community board to plan for the line in the '60s, told The New York Times. “We thought it was going to happen. It took a little longer than we thought.”

Amid intense (negative) speculation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had in December promised the Second Avenue Subway would indeed open on New Year's Day. Lo and behold, Cuomo celebrated the opening on New Year's Eve with an underground soiree, and Upper East Siders on Sunday were able to enjoy a very unusual sight: A brand new subway line.

The Q line, which previously ran to Queens from midtown, now goes up the island of Manhattan along Second Avenue up to 96th Street.

Here, photos of some of the effort that went into building the new subway line.

Scroll Down
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Stunning Construction Photos of NYC's Anticipated Second Avenue Subway
Best Affordable New York City Hotels
New York City’s Best Restaurants for Power Lunches
Nom Wah Tea Parlor
New York City’s Best Chinese Restaurants
Emma Watson Hiding Feminist Books On NYC Subway
Emma Watson Left Books in the New York City Subway After the Election
Best Places to See Public Art in NYC
Great Places to See Public Art in New York City
New York City Streets
A Tourist's Guide to Walking in New York City
NYFW Travel inspirations
All the Beautiful Travel Inspiration at New York Fashion Week
Advertisement