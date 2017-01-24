Take a Trip on a Model Train Track Made Completely of LEGO
Take a Trip on a Model Train Track Made Completely of LEGO

By Erika Owen

Model trains are incredible feats of casual engineering by themselves. The one downfall is that we never truly get to experience a train's-eye view as it blasts through a normal-sized world suddenly turned giant—until now.

Model train enthusiast and YouTuber Train Guy 659 made a massive train track that spans his entire property, and made sure to put a camera on top of one of the commuting trains.

But this isn't just any model train; he built the entire thing out of LEGO. The entire track winds inside the house—through closets, bedrooms, between chairs, and past curious pets—and out into the wilderness of the back and front yards. You'll even catch glimpses of other trains making their way through the course, giving it a more involved, “small world” vibe.

Check out the full video above. Train Guy has plenty of other railways that he shares on his YouTube page, so if you're into this one, there's plenty more where that came from.

