Millennials Are the Worst Drivers, According to a New Survey

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shared a survey digging into risky behavior displayed by drivers, and there's one age group that stood out among the rest: millennials.

First let's break down “risky behavior.” The report described these habits as exceeding the speed limit by 10-15 miles per hour, reading or sending text messages while driving, running a red light when they could have stopped, or driving while high on marijuana. Drivers between the ages of 19 and 24 were found to be the most guilty of these actions.

“Eighty-eight percent of young millennials engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days, earning the top spot of worst behaved U.S. drivers,” the report states.“These findings come as U.S. traffic deaths rose to 35,092 in 2015, an increase of more than seven percent, the largest single-year increase in five decades.”

Nearly 50 percent of young millennial drivers shared that they had run through a light that had just turned red compared to 36 percent of all drivers. In addition to that, 14 percent of these drivers felt that it was acceptable to do this compared to six percent of all drivers.

The attitude toward speeding, of all of the behaviors, was especially surprising.

“Nearly 12 percent of drivers ages 19-24 reported feeling that it is acceptable to drive 10 mph over the speed limit in a school zone, compared to less than five percent of all drivers,” according to the report.

Dr. David Yang, executive director of AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shared a few words in the report on this behavior: “Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19-24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable. It’s critical that these drivers understand the potentially deadly consequences of engaging in these types of behaviors and that they change their behavior and attitudes in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on U.S. roads.”

While millennials were found to be the most reckless, they are far from the only age group of drivers exhibiting risky behavior. The study found that drivers between the ages of 40 and 59 and drivers over the age of 75 also partook in three of these driving no-nos, with levels above 60 percent.