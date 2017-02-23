Lyft Expands to 54 New Cities in the U.S.

See if you can hail a Lyft in your city.

Lyft announced on Thursday that it has expanded into 54 new cities across the country, specifically targeting the Midwest.

The announcement comes rapidly after Lyft expanded to 40 new cities in January. The ride-sharing service is now available in almost 300 cities in the U.S.

Citizens and visitors in Pensacola, Florida; Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Michigan; and 51 other cities across the country can now call pink cars to get where they need to go.

“In just the first two months of 2017, we’ve introduced Lyft to 94 new cities, thanks in large part to today’s launch,” Jaime Raczka, Lyft's head of early stage markets and expansion, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this rapid momentum, bringing Lyft’s safe, affordable rides to even more cities this year.”

Lyft’s expansion comes while Uber is struggling to regain momentum after a negative couple of weeks. #DeleteUber started trending after Trump’s immigration ban and again on Sunday after a former employee stepped forward with allegations of sexual harassment. The app’s image has sometimes been plagued by questions about security and its CEO, Travis Kalanick.

Uber is available in about half as many cities in the U.S., but has a global network that is much larger (about 500 cities in 70 different countries).

For the full list of where Lyft is now available, visit the company’s coverage map.