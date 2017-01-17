Find Out How Far You Can Drive Your Car on Empty

Your gas tank is nearing empty, your phone is low on battery, and you've only got the sporadic road sign to guide you to the next gas station...

It's an anxious spot to be in, but know that car manufacturers don't mark the “E” with the very final dregs of your tank.

The distance you can travel on empty depends on the kind of car you're driving, and automotive company Your Mechanic broke down exactly how long you can ride that empty status before losing steam.

Now, we don't recommend driving your car on empty—better to safely refuel before you hit a quarter tank—but when you're in a pinch, any peace of mind is a good thing.

Your Mechanic pulled the top-selling vehicles in 2015 and shared how many miles you can still drive after hitting that empty signal: