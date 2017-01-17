Find Out How Far You Can Drive Your Car on Empty
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Ground Transportation

Find Out How Far You Can Drive Your Car on Empty

By Erika Owen
Empty Car

MeePoohyaphoto

Your gas tank is nearing empty, your phone is low on battery, and you've only got the sporadic road sign to guide you to the next gas station...

It's an anxious spot to be in, but know that car manufacturers don't mark the “E” with the very final dregs of your tank.

The distance you can travel on empty depends on the kind of car you're driving, and automotive company Your Mechanic broke down exactly how long you can ride that empty status before losing steam.

Now, we don't recommend driving your car on empty—better to safely refuel before you hit a quarter tank—but when you're in a pinch, any peace of mind is a good thing.

Your Mechanic pulled the top-selling vehicles in 2015 and shared how many miles you can still drive after hitting that empty signal:

How Far Can You Drive Your Vehicle on Empty?
Make Model Fuel remaining when low fuel warning light is triggered Miles remaining when low fuel warning light is illuminated
Ford F-150 1/16th of a tank 35-80
Chevrolet Silverado Not available 25
Ram 1500 3 gallons 63-87
Toyota Camry 2.6 gallons 65-91
Toyota Corolla 2 gallons 60-84
Nissan Altima 3 gallons 81-114
Honda Accord 2.6 gallons 70-93
Honda CR-V 2.3 gallons 62-78
Honda Civic 1.9 gallons 59-80
Ford Fusion 1/16th of a tank 35-80
Ford Escape 1/16th of a tank 35-80
Toyota RAV4 2.4 gallons 57-74
Chevrolet Equinox Not available 50
Nissan Rogue 3 gallons 78-99
Hyundai Elantra Not available 30
Ford Explorer 1/16th of a tank 35-80
Chevrolet Cruze 2 gallons 56-84
Ford Focus 1/16th of a tank 35-80
GMC Sierra Denali 4 gallons 64-92
Hyundai Sonata Not available 40
Jeep Cherokee 3 gallons 66-93
Nissan Sentra 2 gallons 60-80
Jeep Wrangler 2.8 gallons 47-58
Chrysler 200 3 gallons 69-108
Chevrolet Malibu 2 gallons 50-72
Jeep Grand Cherokee 3 gallons 66-90
Toyota Tacoma 3 gallons 63-75
Subaru Forester 2.6 gallons 62-83
Kia Optima Not available 30
Toyota Highlander 2.9 gallons 58-72
Kia Soul Not available 30
Toyota Sienna 3 gallons 54-75
Subaru Outback 2.6 gallons 65-85
Nissan Versa 2.6 gallons 65-85
Volkswagen Jetta 1.85 gallons 57-85
Honda Odyssey 3 gallons 57-84
Honda Pilot 2.5 gallons 45-62
Ford Mustang 1/16th of a tank 35-80
Ford Edge 1/16th of a tank 35-80
Chevrolet Traverse 2.5 gallons 42-60
Toyota Tundra 4 gallons 60-72
Jeep Patriot 2 gallons 46-60
Toyota Prius 1.6 gallons 76-81
Hyundai Santa Fe Not available 40
Kia Sorento Not available 40
Chevrolet Impala 2 gallons 44-62
Ford Transit 1/16th of a tank 35-80
Mazda 3 2.3 gallons 69-94
Mazda CX-5 2.6 gallons 67-91
GMC Terrain Not available 50
Previous
How Long Can You Really Ignore Your Empty Gas Tank?
Next
Apple Maps Will Help You Find Where You Parked Your Car
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Samsung phone tests
Here's How to Find Out if Your Samsung Phone Is Defective
driver car on street
Why You Should Be Paying Someone to Drive You to the Airport in Your Own Car
Baby, You Can Drive My Car: a Beatles Travel Playlist
Navigation Car Gadget
This Car Gadget Can Help You Keep Your Eyes On the Road
American Accent
No Matter How Hard You Try, You Can Never Get Rid of Your Accent
Coachella music festival in California
How to Find a Music Festival Anywhere You Travel
5 How to Keep Your Car Clean During Road Trips
How to Keep Your Car Clean During Road Trips
Morgan Freeman
You Can Now Get Morgan Freeman's Voice for Your GPS
Advertisement
Advertisement
 