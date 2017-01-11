Airlines No Longer Have to Warn You About the Exploding Galaxy Note 7
By Cailey Rizzo
The first time you heard it, you may have been concerned. The second time, perhaps you chuckled. But by the third time? The words “Galaxy Note 7” faded into the rest of the flight attendant safety speech.

But as phone carriers brick the phone, the U.S. Department of Transportation has told airlines they no longer need to make a safety announcement about the exploding phone.

The phone is still banned onboard all planes as cargo, checked or carry-on luggage, but the department said on Tuesday that due to increased public awareness, airlines no longer need to make “the specific pre-boarding notification.”

It’s yet unclear which airlines have stopped making the announcements, or if any will continue to warn customers.

According to Samsung, 96 percent of all Galaxy Note 7 phones have been recovered from customers.

The remaining phones that are still in circulation and covered by an American wireless provider have been updated with a firmware that prevents the batteries in the phone from charging.

The FAA completely banned the Galaxy Note 7 in October after multiple instances of the phones combusting on board. Immediately after, airlines and aviation programs around the world began banning the phone from flying, too.

