Canada Offers Temporary Residency to People Stranded by Trump's Travel Ban
By Cailey Rizzo
Canada offering residency
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Canada is offering temporary residency to anyone stranded in the country due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“Let me assure those who may be stranded in Canada that I will use my authority as minister to provide them with temporary residency if they need it,” Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen—a Somali refugee—said in a press conference on Sunday.

The executive order—which temporarily bans travelers from seven predominantly-Muslim countries for 90 days and indefinitely suspended the United States’ Syrian refugee resettlement program—left more than 100 people detained at U.S. airports over the weekend.

Hussen said that a handful of travelers headed to the United States through Canada had been denied boarding and remained in the country.

Meanwhile, leaders from more than 200 tech companies across the country wrote an open letter to the government in Ottawa, urging them to issue visas to tech workers affected by the Trump administration’s ban.

The Canadian Council for Refugees and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are urging the government to back out of the Safe Third Country Agreement, a pact established in 2004 which established Canada’s policy for returning asylum seekers attempting to cross the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to directly renounce the actions of the United States president, preferring instead to focus on Canada’s open door policy and welcome refugees.

In the wake of Trump’s executive order, other countries around the world are not only denouncing the move, but doubling their efforts to support refugees. Icelandic President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson will personally meet with 26 Syrian refugees due to arrive in the country on Monday.

German and French foreign ministers denounced Trump’s actions in a joint press conference, saying they must provide a “firm” response. In retaliation, Germany’s Green party is pushing for a ban on Trump himself, which would bar him from attending the G20 summit in July.

