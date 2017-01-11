How to Fix a Waterlogged Phone With Silica Packets
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Cool Gadgets

How to Fix a Waterlogged Phone With Silica Packets

By Erika Owen
Silica Packet Uses
Getty Images/Zoonar RF

Those strange silica gel packets that come with shoes, luggage, electronics, and even food are good for more than freshness.

Those tiny packets with the warnings about not eating them are intended to remove excess moisture that could damage certain products. Knowing that its main function is absorbing moisture, there are all kind of uses for these mysterious parcels—including reviving your phone after an impromptu swim.

If you happen to get your phone wet, put it in a plastic bag and completely cover the front and back of your phone with the silica gel packets. Give them 24 hours to work their magic, and you'll hopefully have a functioning phone again.

It's important to mention that this is not a solution for all waterlogged phones. Chances are, if it went for a swim in the sink or—gasp—the toilet for more than a few seconds, you're out of luck. But it's still worth a try.

Previous
How to Opt Out of Having WhatsApp Share Your Phone Number With Facebook
Next
Apple Is Fixing a Big Problem Affecting Some iPhone 6 Plus Phones
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
WhatsApp phone numbers to Facebook
How to Opt Out of Having WhatsApp Share Your Phone Number With Facebook
Apple Is Fixing a Big Problem Affecting Some iPhone 6 Plus Phones
Apple Is Fixing a Big Problem Affecting Some iPhone 6 Plus Phones
How to Avoid Big Phone Bills Abroad
Take a Mental Vacation with Aveda's Stress-Fix Composition Oil
Souvenir Shopping Peru
This Travel Habit Is Bad for Your Wallet (Here's How to Fix It)
5 Things to Know About Paying With Your Phone
5 Things to Know About Paying With Your Phone
How to Make Your Cell Phone Battery Last Longer
How to Make Your Cell Phone Battery Last Longer
Whiskey and Candy Pairings
How to Pair Halloween Candy With Whiskey
Advertisement
Advertisement
 