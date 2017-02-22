This Watercraft Will Let You Glide Above the Water
This Watercraft Will Let You Glide Above the Water

By Cailey Rizzo
Quadrofoil electric vehicle glides over water
Courtesy of Quadrofoil

If jet-skiing across water doesn’t provide as much of a thrill as it used to, there’s now a new “hydrofoiling watercraft” that will let passengers glide across water.

The Quadrofoil Q2 is a new watercraft that rises above the water once it gets going. The company says that driving the watercraft feels like flying above water.

The Quadrofoil relies on its “wings” or hydrofoils. Their C-shape was designed to make the watercraft rise when it gets to about 7.5 miles per hour (or 6.5 knots). The machine is capable of going up to 25 miles per hour.

Quadrofoil electric vehicle glides over water
Courtesy of Quadrofoil

However, hydrofoils are nothing new. They’ve been around since 1908 and used by Americans in World War I. What's new about the Quadrofoil is that it combines the previous technology with a steering system to create a new experience that is like jet-skiing on air and water.

The machine is battery operated and eco-friendly. According to its makers, because the Quadrofoil has a silent motor and produces zero emissions, it’s possible to ride on rivers and lakes where most motor boats are not allowed.

The battery can be fully charged within two hours and, on a full charge, the watercraft is capable of traveling up to 54 nautical miles.

When the Quadrofoil originally premiered as a concept back in 2014, it was called an “environmentally friendly electric hydrofoil ‘sports car’ for the water.” And it’s got many of the cool features one would expect in a high-end sports car—including a tricked out, interactive steering wheel that feels like a race car (and doubles as a key).

Quadrofoil electric vehicle glides over water
Courtesy of Quadrofoil

The Q2S will be available for purchase this summer, starting at $30,730.

