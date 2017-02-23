Cool Gear Alert: This Flashlight Can Start a Fire and Cook Your Dinner, Too
Cool Gear Alert: This Flashlight Can Start a Fire and Cook Your Dinner, Too

By Erika Owen
Flashlight That Can Cook Food + Start Fires
Courtesy of Flash Torch

No matter how easy it looks in the movies, starting a fire is hard when you've got little more than some wood and a bit of fiber. Now, most people in this situation would come a little more prepared, but just think: a flashlight that could start a fire for you? That's a camper's dream come true.

Flashlight That Can Cook Food + Start Fires
Courtesy of Flash Torch

And that's exactly what the Flash Torch Mini does. Made by a company called Wicked Lasers (if that doesn't give you a peek into how awesome this piece of gear is, I don't know what will), the flashlight runs off of a rechargeable battery. The tiny tool has the power to produce up to 2,300 lumens of intense white light. To give you a comparison, a high-beam headlight produces around 1,200 lumens of light.

Not only does it start your fire, but it can also cook small portions of food using a small (specially made) attachable bowl. Check it out in action:

This flashlight is made from "military-grade anodized aluminum," according to the product website. What that means: It's going to survive any camping situation you find yourself in. It also has three modes that allow you to choose the intensity of the light.

Flashlight That Can Cook Food + Start Fires
Courtesy of Flash Torch

But the very best part of this entire thing may be Wicked Lasers' tagline for the Flash Torch: "Why illuminate when you can incinerate?"

Well said.

