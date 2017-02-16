The Definitive Guide to Will and Kate's London

London has a long history with royalty.

The capital has been the seat of British power since Alfred the Great “refounded” it in 886. For well over 1,000 years the city has been home and office for British royalty—and that’s likely how it will stay for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they will move back to London with their two children in the fall.

Even though the royal family has hidden away in country homes over the past few years, they are no strangers to the British capital. William grew up in London, and Kate grew up just 45 minutes outside the city.

But this time in London will be different than when they lived there before. After university, the couple moved back to the city, becoming fixtures on the nightlife scene and bopping around between fashionable restaurants, bars and shops. Although it wasn’t all fun and games—Kate was employed as an accessories buyer for a local shop while William was flying a helicopter for the Royal Air Force.

When the family moves back to London they will likely hit up a few of their favorite haunts. Here's where you may be able to spot them in, around and outside of London.