Will and Kate Won’t Be Celebrating Christmas With the Queen

Just because you’re royal does not mean you’re automatically excused from the problems that plague commoners. Example? Christmas with the in-laws.

This year, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge will break tradition by going to spend Christmas with the Middletons, according to UK reports. The decision is part of their goal to ensure that they split time equally between the two families. It will be the first time that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will spend Christmas with their maternal grandparents.

However the Cambridges are expected to join the rest of the royal family at some point during the holiday season.

Typically, the royal family celebrates Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham House in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

The Queen usually attends two Christmas morning church services (one private and one more formal, public service). After the religious ceremonies, the family has a turkey lunch at Sandringham and then the Queen gives a speech at 3 p.m., just before the tryptophan fully sets in.

Members of the royal family are then rumored to wander about the property and then gather to play board games, just like any other family.

It’s still unclear whether or not the members of the royal family also engage in heated political discussion, drink too much rum punch or try to swap Secret Santa presents, just like any typical family.