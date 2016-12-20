Will and Kate Won’t Be Celebrating Christmas With the Queen
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Celebrity Travel

Will and Kate Won’t Be Celebrating Christmas With the Queen

By Cailey Rizzo
Royal Family Christmas Plans
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Just because you’re royal does not mean you’re automatically excused from the problems that plague commoners. Example? Christmas with the in-laws.

This year, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge will break tradition by going to spend Christmas with the Middletons, according to UK reports. The decision is part of their goal to ensure that they split time equally between the two families. It will be the first time that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will spend Christmas with their maternal grandparents.

However the Cambridges are expected to join the rest of the royal family at some point during the holiday season.

Typically, the royal family celebrates Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham House in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

The Queen usually attends two Christmas morning church services (one private and one more formal, public service). After the religious ceremonies, the family has a turkey lunch at Sandringham and then the Queen gives a speech at 3 p.m., just before the tryptophan fully sets in.

Related: Where to Buy Kate Middleton's Shoes

Members of the royal family are then rumored to wander about the property and then gather to play board games, just like any other family.

It’s still unclear whether or not the members of the royal family also engage in heated political discussion, drink too much rum punch or try to swap Secret Santa presents, just like any typical family.

Previous
Marrakesh’s 5 Best Restaurants That Won’t Break the Bank
Next
My Dad Won’t Stop Renovating My 1968 Trailer
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Trailer Renovation
My Dad Won’t Stop Renovating My 1968 Trailer
You Won’t Believe Some of the Weirdest Items TSA Found at Security Checkpoints This Year
Why this airline won't fly to Vegas in summer
Why One Airline Won’t Fly to Las Vegas Next Summer
Roundup: flight attendant secrets
10 Things Your Flight Attendant Won’t Tell You (That You Should Really Know)
Ineffective Mosquito Repellants
7 Products That Won't Protect You From the Zika Virus
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Observance Day Service on March 14, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. The service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the U
Here’s What Will and Kate Will Do on Their Trip to India
The Cleveland Cavaliers Won the Mannequin Challenge—With Some Help From the First Lady
Beer Bike Amsterdam
You Won't Be Able to Ride a Beer Bike Around Amsterdam Anymore
Advertisement
Advertisement