New Zealand Snags Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling for a Ladies' Trip of Our Dreams
By Lindsey Campbell
Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Oprah in New Zealand
@reesewitherspoon/@oprah via Instagram

New Zealand has quickly climbed its way to the top of travelers’ bucket lists. After all, it is one of the best places to travel this year, and a prime spot to catch the Southern Lights.

It’s also the most recent vacation destination for what might be one of our favorite travel trios yet: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah Winfrey. Ok, so it’s not really a vacation—they’re there to film their new movie “A Wrinkle in Time”—but it seems they’ve managed to find some time to explore the beautiful country.

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling both announced this as their first trip to the New Zealand, as each actress posted Instagrams holding guidebooks with captions asking followers for recommendations.

Kaling even prepped for her trip by watching Lord of the Rings.

Kaling and Witherspoon traveled together, sharing selfies on the tarmac before takeoff and after landing with a to-do list we can’t help but love, “1. Hike these mtns, 2. Snuggle some sheep, 3. Meet awesome Kiwis.”

Watch out New Zealand! We're heeeeeerrrree & Ready to : 1. Hike these mtns 2. Snuggle some sheep 3. Meet awesome Kiwis

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

Wahine. Aloha Maui!

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

And, the pair didn’t waste any time before exploring the breathtaking landscapes of the South Island. They shared beautiful photos of the scenery and mountains, as well as a cute furry friend they found along the way.

Check out their photos below:

Wanaka, South Island, NZ

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Verdant AF

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:36am PST

My new bf

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Jet lag got me like ... #NapTime #NewZealand

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Good morning #NewZealand! #PinchMe #ImDreaming

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Oprah has been quiet on social media about the trip but posted this adorable photo of the three ladies in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Wish you could join in on the fun?

While we can’t get you to New Zealand, it may be possible to win a cruise with Oprah.

