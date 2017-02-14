New Zealand Snags Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling for a Ladies' Trip of Our Dreams

New Zealand has quickly climbed its way to the top of travelers’ bucket lists. After all, it is one of the best places to travel this year, and a prime spot to catch the Southern Lights.

It’s also the most recent vacation destination for what might be one of our favorite travel trios yet: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah Winfrey. Ok, so it’s not really a vacation—they’re there to film their new movie “A Wrinkle in Time”—but it seems they’ve managed to find some time to explore the beautiful country.

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling both announced this as their first trip to the New Zealand, as each actress posted Instagrams holding guidebooks with captions asking followers for recommendations.

Kaling even prepped for her trip by watching Lord of the Rings.

I am headed here for work and I could not be more excited. I even rewatched Lord of Rings as a primer. I usually play characters that work in American offices so this is big change! Plus so much stellar comedy from here. Any lovely Kiwis out there have recommendations for me? Your country is so beautiful and I am lucky to be able to go.#travel #newzealand #anIndianGirlinNZ A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:46am PST

I’m off to #NewZealand!!! My first visit ever ... What should I do? ... Where should I go? ... Did I pack too much????#HereWeGo #NZBound A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Kaling and Witherspoon traveled together, sharing selfies on the tarmac before takeoff and after landing with a to-do list we can’t help but love, “1. Hike these mtns, 2. Snuggle some sheep, 3. Meet awesome Kiwis.”

Watch out New Zealand! We're heeeeeerrrree & Ready to : 1. Hike these mtns 2. Snuggle some sheep 3. Meet awesome Kiwis A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

Wahine. Aloha Maui! A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

And, the pair didn’t waste any time before exploring the breathtaking landscapes of the South Island. They shared beautiful photos of the scenery and mountains, as well as a cute furry friend they found along the way.

Check out their photos below:

Wanaka, South Island, NZ A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Verdant AF A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:36am PST

My new bf A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Jet lag got me like ... #NapTime #NewZealand A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Good morning #NewZealand! #PinchMe #ImDreaming A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Oprah has been quiet on social media about the trip but posted this adorable photo of the three ladies in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Hangin' with @reesewitherspoon ,@mindykaling the Mrs's from Wrinkle in Time, sending your way Valentines. #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Wish you could join in on the fun?

