How Oprah, Mindy and Reese Are Exploring New Zealand

By Cailey Rizzo
Robin Smith/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling arrived in New Zealand to film a reboot of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The country makes perfect sense for the new Disney film. New Zealand is famous for its incredible, out-of-this world landscapes (as made famous in “Lord of the Rings”). To recreate the story’s fantasy world, filmmakers decided to shoot near Lake Hawea in Wanaka.

It’s a beautiful enough destination on its own, but on break between shoots, the famous trio has begun to explore the country.

Just hanging out ... 😉💪🏼⛰✨ with @mollyrstern & @amgtexas. #YogaRetreat #NewZealand Thank you @aroharetreats!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Witherspoon escaped to attend a yoga retreat on South Island. She chose Aro Ho Wellness Retreats, a luxury resort overlooking Lake Wakatipu.

Can I keep him? ❤️🐴🇳🇿#nzadventures

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:45am PST

And went horseback riding.

Happy Sunday! ☀️soaking up the sun in gorgeous #newzealand 🇳🇿 Hope you are having a beautiful day!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

But because a trip becomes much more fun when you ignore wellness for a bit, Witherspoon also made a stop in New Zealand wine country. She chose to stop at Amisfield Winery in Central Otago for a glass of pinot noir.

Never seen a sky like dis. New Zealo is off the chain.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Meanwhile, Kaling has been Instagramming and sharing the magnificent New Zealand sky with her followers.

Hot tub wine machine with @cindy_j_williams

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

She also made time for a lakeside hot-tub soak with wine.

Mount Creighton, South Island

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Kaling also explored Mount Creighton on South Island.

the cookie aisle in other countries is basically why I have a passport

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:35am PST

And, of course, no trip is complete with experiencing the local cuisine.

Around every corner yet another breath taking view. #ilovenewzealand

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

As for Oprah, she is taking in the natural landscapes of New Zealand.

She is especially a fan of Lake Hawea.

#WrinkleInTime has landed in New Zealand! (via @directher)

A post shared by Wrinkle In Time (@wrinkleintime) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

But for those who are really determined to travel like Oprah herself, there’s one thing to practice before taking off: Shout-singing the name of the place you’re visiting. Naturally, Oprah has already become a pro at shouting “New Zeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaland!”

