Malia Obama Networks at Sundance Film Fest While Parents Relax on Beach

When you’re the daughter of a president, you sometimes have to find subtle ways to rebel.

Malia Obama always seemed to understand that—even though she was a child while her father was in the Oval Office—she was a figure on the world stage. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t experience the typical teen need to rebel every once in awhile. And she finally found the perfect outlet: vacation.

Parents heading to a sunny beach? Rebellious teens go with the cool kids to the snowy mountains.

But because Obama is no normal 18-year-old by cool kids, we mean celebrities. And by snowy mountains, we mean the Sundance Film Festival.

While mom and dad are vacaying in the Caribbean, #MaliaObama was spotted bundled up at #Sundance Film Festival! pic.twitter.com/lHLAYTNidW — B. Scott (@lovebscott) January 25, 2017

Malia Obama was photographed at the film festival in Park City, Utah on Monday while the rest of her family spends time in the sun on the British Virgin Isles.

Obama may also be channeling her teen rebellion into political resistance. According to an interview with Shailene Woodley, the former first daughter also made an appearance at an event supporting the people of Standing Rock against the Dakota Pipeline during the festival.

Although it’s not immediately clear what Obama was doing at the film festival, it is not out of character: She has expressed an interest in film ever since she worked as an intern on set of HBO’s “Girls” in 2015.

It’s possible that she’s at the festival doing some field research for her upcoming internship with Harvey Weinstein. In just a few weeks, she will begin interning for the film producer in New York City. Although it’s unknown in which department she will work, Obama could help out in the production of the company’s upcoming projects like “Kill Bill: Vol. 3,” “The Untouchables,” and a television adaptation of “Les Miserables.”

The elder Obama daughter is currently on her gap year before she begins studying at Harvard University in the fall.