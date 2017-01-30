Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Fully Aware’ Costa Rica Isn't an Island
Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Fully Aware’ Costa Rica Isn't an Island

By Cailey Rizzo
Khloe Kardashian On Costa Rica
Photo Illustration: Mariah Tyler Images: Getty Images/iStockphoto; GC Images

Khloe Kardashian is “fully aware” that Costa Rica is not an island.

But that doesn’t mean Costa Rica doesn’t feel like an island.

On Sunday, the third eldest Kardashian sister posted a selfie from her Costa Rican vacation on Twitter with the caption “Island Vibes.”

Twitter users were quick to point out that Costa Rica is not an island. It is bordered by Nicaragua to the north and Panama to the south. The fact that the country is not entirely surrounded by water means that it is actually an isthmus. Not an island.

To which Kardashian responded, “I'm fully aware that Costa Rica is not an island. I am feeling island vibes hence my caption.”

While some upheld that Kardashian was most likely feeling ~isthmus vibes~ because of geography, she remained firm, posting, “Vibes are vibes! My vibes! Island vibes! Who even has the time to comment this negative shit! Sheshhhhh like I said. ISLAND VIBES”

Alternative fact: Geography doesn’t dictate vibes. It’s subjective. Vibes are vibes and island vibes are a state of mind that one can feel even if they’re completely landlocked.

To be fair, Costa Rica does, in fact, have a few small islands—but not where the Kardashians are staying. For one week, the entire Kardashian clan will vacation in Villa Manzu on the country’s Peninsula Papagayo.

