Kate Middleton Did William Proud This Valentine's Day by Taking Flying Lessons

The Duchess may be ready to give her pilot husband a run for his money.

Kate Middleton may have been without Prince William this Valentine's Day, but that certainly didn't stop her from getting in the spirit.

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles on her solo trip to the Wittering Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire Tuesday, dressed in a festive red jacket and heart-shaped earrings. She was spotted pulling her hair back before expertly climbing into the cockpit of a plane, and earning compliments from her instructor while “flying” a plane of her own during a simulated training session.

“She said she hasn't flown before and wanted to understand what the feeling was like in the air,” Flight Lieutenant Michael Salter, who taught the virtual training, told The Telegraph. “She was a natural.”

The Duchess takes to the skies for an @aircadets flight simulator training session @RAFWittering1 🛫 pic.twitter.com/3XuPHczFPi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017

Middleton, who serves as the Honorary Air Commandment of the Air Cadet Organisation, looked excited about the visit, giggling with the cadets and jumping up and down in her suede Stuart Weitzman boots. Maybe she was giddy at the thought of going home and telling her pilot husband that her newfound skills could give him a run for his money in the skies.

After all, Will won't be renewing his contract when it's up this summer in favor of delving into his royal duties full-time, so the East Anglian Air Ambulance will likely be looking for someone to fill his spot.