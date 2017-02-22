Video Shows Harrison Ford's Close Call With American Airlines Plane

Video footage has emerged showing Harrison Ford's close call with a commercial plane at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

The 74-year-old actor and pilot was coming in for landing in his small, single-engine plane when he flew directly over a taxiing American Airlines Boeing 737, which was carrying 116 passengers and crew members at the time.

Ford, who wasn't oblivious to the huge plane, was recorded asking air traffic control: “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

The Federal Aviation Administration said Ford was given clear instructions towards the runway, and that he was able to hear and repeat those instructions, but that he steered towards the taxiway regardless. Luckily, he was able to land without disaster, and Flight 1564 safely took off for Dallas just minutes later, according to NBC News.

The FAA put its investigation into the incident on hold last week, as it poses no "immediate danger," and has shifted its focus to more pressing cases.

This was not Ford's biggest scare in the air—he crash-landed a vintage plane onto a California golf course in 2015 after his engine failed, and was then rushed to the hospital with a head wound.