Harrison Ford Has a Close Call With a Boeing 737

Harrison Ford is an accomplished pilot, but he had a close call at John Wayne Airport in California on Monday.

He was flying his single engine Husky airplane, when he mistakenly steered his aircraft toward a taxiway, according to NBC News, instead of the runway that air traffic control had directed him to.

The mistake sent him over American Airlines Flight 1564 carrying 116 passengers and crew.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford was recorded asking air traffic control. In a word: No. Luckily, he passed over the plane, and the Boeing 737 departed a few minutes later.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident, according to NBC News.

Ford was in a plane crash in March of 2015, which was caused by a loose engine part, according to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.