Harrison Ford Has a Close Call With a Boeing 737
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Celebrity Travel

Harrison Ford Has a Close Call With a Boeing 737

By Jessica Plautz
Harrison Ford plane close call
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi

Harrison Ford is an accomplished pilot, but he had a close call at John Wayne Airport in California on Monday.

He was flying his single engine Husky airplane, when he mistakenly steered his aircraft toward a taxiway, according to NBC News, instead of the runway that air traffic control had directed him to.

The mistake sent him over American Airlines Flight 1564 carrying 116 passengers and crew.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford was recorded asking air traffic control. In a word: No. Luckily, he passed over the plane, and the Boeing 737 departed a few minutes later.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident, according to NBC News.

Ford was in a plane crash in March of 2015, which was caused by a loose engine part, according to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Previous
Watch an Incredibly Close Road Race Between a Boeing 737 and a Tesla Electric Car
Next
Boeing Shows Off the Maneuvering Capabilities of the 737 MAX
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Qantas and Tesla
Watch an Incredibly Close Road Race Between a Boeing 737 and a Tesla Electric Car
China's first restaurant in airplane
China's Coolest New Restaurant is Inside a Boeing 737
Disney Cruise
Disney Announces 2017 Cruise Itineraries With New Ports of Call
Swimming with Humpback Whales
Snorkelers Get Up Close and Personal With a Humpback Whale
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Campaign Plane Has Been Flying With Expired Registration
Stay Close to Your Grandmother
Why Staying Close With Your Grandmother Is More Important Than Ever
Call of the Wild
Advertisement
Advertisement
 