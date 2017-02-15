Debbie Reynolds' Los Angeles Dance Studio Will Display Her Memorabilia
Debbie Reynolds' Los Angeles Dance Studio Will Display Her Memorabilia

By Jessica Plautz
Debbie Reynolds Museum Studio
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio, in North Hollywood, California, will become a temporary home for some of the classic movie memorabilia the entertainer collected.

Two of the studio's six rooms will be renovated to house the collection, Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son, told TMZ.

Debbie Reynolds Museum Studio
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reynolds died in December, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Both were celebrated entertainers. Reynolds first made a name for herself with the musical “Singin' in the Rain,” while Fisher of course became a star in her own right with “Star Wars.”

Some of the memorabilia that will be displayed at the dance studio, which Reynolds opened in 1979, includes her awards, and costumes from “Singin' in the Rain” and other classics.

Debbie Reynolds Museum Studio
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eventually, some of the memorabilia will go to the planned Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, according to TMZ. However, the museum is not set to open until 2018.

The dance studio also has regular classes and workshops.

