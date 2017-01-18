A Look Back at Vice President Joe Biden's Travels

Over the course of his vice presidency, Joe Biden has not only proven himself as Barack Obama's right-hand man, he's also grabbed the hearts of people around the world with his affinity for ice cream, a bro-bond with Obama, and his token aviators.

Like Obama, Biden has done his fair share of globetrotting: The vice president has circled the globe over the past eight years—and you'd better believe there were some great selfie moments throughout those travels.

Among the many destinations he's visited, Guatemala, New Zealand, China, Australia, and the Vatican have all welcomed Biden over his two terms. And, as you can see from the photos, it's not just the country officials who are welcoming. People flock to Biden with giant smiles—further proof of his charms.

In fact, if there's one thing I'd put right at the top of my bucket list, it would be embarking on a worldwide adventure with the 47th vice president.

(Frequent ice cream stops, selfies galore, and a lifetime of inside jokes? Priceless.)

But even more exceptional is Biden's preference to blend right in, which you can see him doing at a number of baseball games in the photos below.

In case you're looking to plan a Biden-inspired getaway, or just want to escape the stress of the day and explore some of the world through Biden's eyes, we pulled together photos from his adventures. And we even snuck an ice cream shot in there.