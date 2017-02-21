How to Visit New Orleans Like Beyoncé and Jay Z

Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Solange have been spotted at various events around New Orleans over the past few days. The Big Easy is Solange’s part-time home, so she’s able to give a local’s tour to her sister and brother-in-law.
The famous family (along with Blue Ivy and Solange’s son, Daniel Julez Smith Jr.) was spotted hanging out on a balcony in the city’s French Quarter on Sunday. They were wearing beads and watching the annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade below.
They have also been making stops at some of New Orleans’ best restaurants. They ate at Willa Jean, a Southern comfort food restaurant, on Saturday, where they are rumored to have ordered fried chicken and biscuits. The restaurant opened in 2015, and last week chef Kelly Fields was named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award as outstanding pastry chef.
After dinner Saturday, Jay Z made an appearance at New Orleans’ historic Preservation Hall club for a show by Jay Electronica (who is signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label).
On Sunday evening, Beyoncé and her hubby sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Weekend game at the Smoothie King Center.