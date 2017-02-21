How to Visit New Orleans Like Beyoncé and Jay Z

Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Solange have been spotted at various events around New Orleans over the past few days. The Big Easy is Solange’s part-time home, so she’s able to give a local’s tour to her sister and brother-in-law.

The famous family (along with Blue Ivy and Solange’s son, Daniel Julez Smith Jr.) was spotted hanging out on a balcony in the city’s French Quarter on Sunday. They were wearing beads and watching the annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade below.

Beyoncé y Blue en Nueva Orleans #NOLA pic.twitter.com/tZe6NJtTWn — BEYONCÉ VENEZUELA (@BeyoncVenezuela) February 18, 2017

They have also been making stops at some of New Orleans’ best restaurants. They ate at Willa Jean, a Southern comfort food restaurant, on Saturday, where they are rumored to have ordered fried chicken and biscuits. The restaurant opened in 2015, and last week chef Kelly Fields was named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award as outstanding pastry chef.

Jay Z attended Jay Electronica's concert last night at the historic Preservation Hall - New Orleans. TIDALXNOLA pic.twitter.com/JzXsz4bzuv — JAY Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 18, 2017

After dinner Saturday, Jay Z made an appearance at New Orleans’ historic Preservation Hall club for a show by Jay Electronica (who is signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label).

The Carters courtside in New Orleans #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/V1YzzOya4y — Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) February 20, 2017

On Sunday evening, Beyoncé and her hubby sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Weekend game at the Smoothie King Center.