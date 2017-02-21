How to Visit New Orleans Like Beyoncé and Jay Z
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Celebrity Travel
  4. New Orleans

How to Visit New Orleans Like Beyoncé and Jay Z

By Cailey Rizzo
Beyonce Solange Families New Orleans
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Solange have been spotted at various events around New Orleans over the past few days. The Big Easy is Solange’s part-time home, so she’s able to give a local’s tour to her sister and brother-in-law.

The famous family (along with Blue Ivy and Solange’s son, Daniel Julez Smith Jr.) was spotted hanging out on a balcony in the city’s French Quarter on Sunday. They were wearing beads and watching the annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade below.

They have also been making stops at some of New Orleans’ best restaurants. They ate at Willa Jean, a Southern comfort food restaurant, on Saturday, where they are rumored to have ordered fried chicken and biscuits. The restaurant opened in 2015, and last week chef Kelly Fields was named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award as outstanding pastry chef.

After dinner Saturday, Jay Z made an appearance at New Orleans’ historic Preservation Hall club for a show by Jay Electronica (who is signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label).

On Sunday evening, Beyoncé and her hubby sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Weekend game at the Smoothie King Center.

Previous
How to Travel Like Beyoncé
Next
How to Tour the Amalfi Coast Like Beyoncé
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
The Sentinel
How to Visit Portland Like a Celebrity
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
How to Visit Toronto Like a Movie Star
Courtesy 45 Park Lane London
How to Visit London Like a Movie Star
Global Citizen
New York's Best Free Concert Features Beyoncé, Pearl Jam, and Malala Yousafzai
How to Keep a Sweater looking new
How to Keep Your Sweater Looking Like New
Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC.
How to Visit Our Nation’s Capital Like the Movie Stars do
hard places for americans to visit
Eight Tricky Countries for Americans to Visit—and How to Get There
How to Pack Like a Pro
Advertisement
Advertisement
 