Beyoncé Shared Some Amazing Vacation Photos With Her Pregnancy Announcement
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Celebrity Travel

Beyoncé Shared Some Amazing Vacation Photos With Her Pregnancy Announcement

By Erika Owen
Beyoncé Announcement
beyonce.com

Beyoncé's pregnancy seemed to be the good news everyone needed, given its immense social media success.

Her Instagram post sharing the news broke an Instagram record and become the single most-liked photo on the platform in less than 24 hours (6.6 million likes in a matter of hours, people!).

Shortly after she posted the photo, she shared more shots from her maternity photo shoot on her website. But she threw in a few surprises, as well.

Beyoncé Announcement
beyonce.com

Among the stunning shots of the star and her baby bump were throwback family vacation photos, some featuring the adorable Blue Ivy and some older than her days.

If you're looking for a break from the day, just imagine yourself riding a bike with the Carter family through the gardens of Versailles, or chilling on a boat with the couple in the South of France. We can dream, right?

Beyoncé Announcement
beyonce.com

Here's to hoping the family took the ultimate babymoon to celebrate the coming additions to the family. (She's expecting twins!). For more photos from her pregnancy shoot and vacations past, head to Beyoncé's website.

Previous
Key West Grows Up With New, More Refined, Arrivals
Next
5 Amazing Makeup Removers
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Social Ambassadors Sylvia Matzkowiak
We Asked a Travel Photographer to Share Her Favorite Photos
Social Ambassador: Jacob Santiago
A Travel Photographer Shares His Favorite Photos and His Best Disney Hack
Sanur, Indonesia
15 Amazing Photos of the World from Someone Who Travels for a Living
Must Have GoPro Accessories
18 Must-Have GoPro Accessories for Epic Vacation Photos
Cueva Ventana Puerto Rico
25 Photos of Puerto Rico That Will Have You Planning Your Next Vacation
global Paris attack reactions
In Photos: World Monuments Light Up in Solidarity with Paris
Cuba
In Photos: Havana, Cuba with the Sisters of Dannijo
Children On The Phone With Santa
Christmas Wishes: Photos of Kids on the Phone With Santa, 1947
Advertisement
Advertisement
 