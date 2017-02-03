Beyoncé Shared Some Amazing Vacation Photos With Her Pregnancy Announcement

Beyoncé's pregnancy seemed to be the good news everyone needed, given its immense social media success.

Her Instagram post sharing the news broke an Instagram record and become the single most-liked photo on the platform in less than 24 hours (6.6 million likes in a matter of hours, people!).

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Shortly after she posted the photo, she shared more shots from her maternity photo shoot on her website. But she threw in a few surprises, as well.

Among the stunning shots of the star and her baby bump were throwback family vacation photos, some featuring the adorable Blue Ivy and some older than her days.

If you're looking for a break from the day, just imagine yourself riding a bike with the Carter family through the gardens of Versailles, or chilling on a boat with the couple in the South of France. We can dream, right?

Here's to hoping the family took the ultimate babymoon to celebrate the coming additions to the family. (She's expecting twins!). For more photos from her pregnancy shoot and vacations past, head to Beyoncé's website.