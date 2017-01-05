Andrew Garfield's Perfect World Includes a Birthday Celebration, Disneyland, and Pot Brownies

If there's one thing we all have in common, it's birthdays. And given the media spotlight celebrities are constantly viewed under, they never seem to disappoint once the big day comes around.

Actor Andrew Garfield only further proved this point with a story about his 29th birthday celebration, which he called one of his favorite birthday moments in a recent video interview with W magazine.

The interview focused on his role in Martin Scorsese's “Silence,” but managed to segue into how he prepared for the role, meditating on ideas of religion, spirituality, materialism—and that time he got high at Disneyland with eight of his closest friends.

Now 33, Garfield describes his Disneyland birthday as “perfect.”

“I'm just going to tell you this straight up: They came out to L.A. to surprise me and we went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?”

And there was one ride in particular that affected Garfield the most.

“I freaked out on It's a Small World,” he said. “I was like, ‘It is a f****** small world.’”

You can hear more about Garfield's birthday adventure in the video above.