Flights to D.C. Packed With Excited Women’s Marchers
  1. T+L
  2. Airlines + Airports
  3. Washington, D.C.

Flights to D.C. Packed With Excited Women’s Marchers

By Raisa Bruner
Women Travel To D.C. For March
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Capital-bound flights are filled with women prepared to march on Saturday.

Inauguration Day may be Friday, but Saturday is the big event for many Americans who are headed to Washington, D.C.—not to celebrate the swearing-in of the new president, but to protest him at the first Women's March on Washington.

Expected to draw crowds of 200,000, the Women's March is engaging participants from all over the country who are flying in for the rally. And the flights are appropriately packed with protesters.

Social media posts show flights to D.C. and nearby airports filled with amped-up passengers saying they're headed to the March. Watch these women on a Baltimore-bound flight cheer for their upcoming protest:

And many more posts show just how many people are congregating for this seminal event.

Even some flight attendants used the loudspeaker to shout out to the marchers, referring with pride to the "nasty women" on the flight.

More than 2,000 buses filled with Women's March participants are also expected to arrive in D.C. on Saturday, according to registrations filed with the city for parking.

Previous
6 Stories for Taking a Break From Politics
Next
Pete Souza Captured Barack Obama’s Final Farewell to the White House
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Emirates' seaweed pajamas
Emirates Now Offers First Class Passengers Seaweed-infused Pajamas
Southwest Flight to Women's March With Pink Lights
Women’s March on Washington Protesters Got a Mid-flight Surprise on Southwest
woman with laptop in airport
These Are the U.S. Airports With the Fastest Wi-Fi
Wallethub Reward Rankings
A Guide to the Best Frequent Flier Programs of 2017
Most annoying plane passengers, Expedia
The 10 Worst People on Your Airplane
What will become of Trump's jets and helicopters
Trump’s Private Jets Are an Unprecedented Problem
Luggage at airport
The Transportation Department Wants Airlines to Be Transparent About Baggage Fees
MH370 will remain unsolved
Malaysia Airlines Search Suspended After 3 Years and $135 Million
Advertisement
Advertisement
 