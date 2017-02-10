These Are the Best and Worst States to Be Single in the U.S.
By Raisa Bruner
Getty Images

When it comes to finding love, it's all about location, location, location.

A new study crunches the numbers to rank, from top to bottom, the best and worst states in the U.S. for singles seeking a partner. Finance site WalletHub considered three main categories to craft its weighted ranking: dating economics, dating opportunities, and “romance and fun.”

If that sounds vague, don't worry; their analysts used 23 relevant metrics, from gender balance to nightlife options per capita to beauty salon costs, to come up with a holistic rating for each state based on how favorably it treats the single (and ready to mingle) experience. In the end, we're left with a list that shows where there are the fewest barriers to romance, improving the probability that a single person will be able to meet their match.

Washington, Colorado, and California topped the list as the best states for singles, according to their methodology. On the flip side, Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas aren't places to set up a solitary home if you're looking to ultimately find a partner, based on this ranking.

Here are the 10 best states to be single:

  1. Washington
  2. Colorado
  3. California
  4. Montana
  5. South Dakota
  6. Texas
  7. Hawaii
  8. Nevada
  9. District of Columbia
  10. Florida

And the 10 worst:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Alabama
  3. Arkansas
  4. West Virginia
  5. Alaska
  6. Kentucky
  7. New Mexico
  8. South Carolina
  9. Tennessee
  10. Maryland

You can view the full list on WalletHub.

