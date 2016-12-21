Here's How to Get a Free Suitcase With Your Next Hotel Stay
By Christopher Tkaczyk
Raden Suitcase Giveaway

Courtesy of RADEN

Use the One:Night app to get free smart luggage valued at $295.

Now you can book a discounted hotel room and get a free suitcase as part of the deal.

To get a free carry-on suitcase, download the One:Night app for iOS or Android and book a reduced price same-day stay. Anyone who uses the app will receive a Raden A22 suitcase in the mail within two weeks. The suitcase retails for $295 and the giveaway is limited to one suitcase per person.

Similar to HotelTonight, One:Night offers major discounts at 50 boutique properties in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City starting every day at 3 p.m. In addition to the five Standard Hotels, the app also discounts other properties, such as the Gramercy Park Hotel, The Raleigh, and Palihouse hotels, as well as luxury hotel brands like The Redbury and L'Ermitage.

During a recent search on the app, Travel + Leisure found a rate of $189 for the Standard Hotel & Spa in Miami Beach, and $588 for a stay at New York City's 1 Hotel Central Park.

The startup high-tech luggage company Raden debuted earlier this year with a line of smart suitcases that come with built-in charging stations to power up your electronic devices while you're on the road.

The offer is for bookings made by Dec. 30, 2016.

