Five Amazing Valentine's Day Travel Deals

New York
Get least 30 percent off HGU New York, a Beaux-Art landmark in New York City with a lobby bar that transforms into a jazz den at night. Rooms here are equipped with Turkish rugs, Frette linens, and a mini-bar stocked with artisanal liquors.
The Fall in Love with New York at HGU New York package includes:
- One night in a King Standard room (upgrades available)
- Welcome drinks
- A bottle of chilled Champagne in your room
- Chocolate-covered cherries
- Turndown service
- 1:00 p.m. check-out
Original Price: From $264 per night
T+L Price: From $149 per night
Booking details: Use booking code VAL
Mexico
Get 57 percent off Sandos Cancun Luxury Resort, an adults-oriented all-inclusive with Caribbean-facing views, three Infinity pools, and dining options that range from teppenyaki to an upscale Italian restaurant.
Valentine’s Day Discount includes:
- One night in a Superior room (upgrades available)
- All meals and beverages
- Resort activities including yoga on the beach and water sports
Original Price: From $786 per person
T+L Price: From $338 per person; valid for travel from February—April 30.
Switzerland
Get 34 percent off Beau Rivage Palace, one of the best resort hotels in Europe. It's a sumptuous residence (past guests have included Victor Hugo and Coco Chanel) surrounded by the snow-capped Alps on Lake Geneva.
Secret Valentine package includes:
- One night in a Double room
- Flowers, fruit, and chocolate
- A private candlelit dinner for two with a bottle of Champagne
- A buffet breakfast or continental breakfast served in your room
- Access to the Cinq Mondes Spa and fitness center
Original Price: $1,130 per night
T+L Price: $745 per night; valid for travel from February 1—February 24.
Booking details: Book by e-mail (reservation@brp.ch) or phone, and mention the code “secret valentine."
New York
Get 50 percent off the Caldwell House, a cozy bed and breakfast in the Hudson River Valley, near wineries and the Storm King art center.
The Suite Surprise includes:
- The second night free when you book a room on Valentine’s Day for your engagement
- Three-course breakfast each morning
- A split of prosecco
- A mini heart-shaped strawberry cake or chocolate-dipped strawberries
- Complimentary snacks
- Wi-Fi throughout the property
Original Price: From $430 ($215 per night)
T+L Price: From $215 ($107 per night); valid on February 14 and 15.
Booking details: Must show receipt for an engagement ring purchased in the past two months.
St. Lucia
Get 31 percent off the Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, an luxe hideaway on one of the the most beautiful bays in the Caribbean. Book a sunset cruise along the coast and a rum tasting at the lagoon adjacent Rum Cave.
The Valentine’s Day Package includes:
- Two nights in a Resort View room (upgrades available)
- Dinner for two at the Grill, with a glass of wine or prosecco
- A special turndown amenity
- Full breakfast daily
Original Price: From $2,000 ($1,000 per night)
T+L Price: From $1,380 ($690 per night); valid for travel on February 10—11, February 14—15, February 17—18, and February 24—25.