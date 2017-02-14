Five Amazing Valentine's Day Travel Deals

New York

Get least 30 percent off HGU New York, a Beaux-Art landmark in New York City with a lobby bar that transforms into a jazz den at night. Rooms here are equipped with Turkish rugs, Frette linens, and a mini-bar stocked with artisanal liquors.

The Fall in Love with New York at HGU New York package includes:

One night in a King Standard room (upgrades available)

Welcome drinks

A bottle of chilled Champagne in your room

Chocolate-covered cherries

Turndown service

1:00 p.m. check-out

Original Price: From $264 per night

T+L Price: From $149 per night

Booking details: Use booking code VAL

Mexico

Get 57 percent off Sandos Cancun Luxury Resort, an adults-oriented all-inclusive with Caribbean-facing views, three Infinity pools, and dining options that range from teppenyaki to an upscale Italian restaurant.

Valentine’s Day Discount includes:

One night in a Superior room (upgrades available)

All meals and beverages

Resort activities including yoga on the beach and water sports

Original Price: From $786 per person

T+L Price: From $338 per person; valid for travel from February—April 30.

Courtesy of Beau-Rivage Palace

Switzerland

Get 34 percent off Beau Rivage Palace, one of the best resort hotels in Europe. It's a sumptuous residence (past guests have included Victor Hugo and Coco Chanel) surrounded by the snow-capped Alps on Lake Geneva.

Secret Valentine package includes:

One night in a Double room

Flowers, fruit, and chocolate

A private candlelit dinner for two with a bottle of Champagne

A buffet breakfast or continental breakfast served in your room

Access to the Cinq Mondes Spa and fitness center

Original Price: $1,130 per night

T+L Price: $745 per night; valid for travel from February 1—February 24.

Booking details: Book by e-mail (reservation@brp.ch) or phone, and mention the code “secret valentine."

New York

Get 50 percent off the Caldwell House, a cozy bed and breakfast in the Hudson River Valley, near wineries and the Storm King art center.

The Suite Surprise includes:

The second night free when you book a room on Valentine’s Day for your engagement

Three-course breakfast each morning

A split of prosecco

A mini heart-shaped strawberry cake or chocolate-dipped strawberries

Complimentary snacks

Wi-Fi throughout the property

Original Price: From $430 ($215 per night)

T+L Price: From $215 ($107 per night); valid on February 14 and 15.

Booking details: Must show receipt for an engagement ring purchased in the past two months.

St. Lucia

Get 31 percent off the Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, an luxe hideaway on one of the the most beautiful bays in the Caribbean. Book a sunset cruise along the coast and a rum tasting at the lagoon adjacent Rum Cave.

The Valentine’s Day Package includes:

Two nights in a Resort View room (upgrades available)

Dinner for two at the Grill, with a glass of wine or prosecco

A special turndown amenity

Full breakfast daily

Original Price: From $2,000 ($1,000 per night)

T+L Price: From $1,380 ($690 per night); valid for travel on February 10—11, February 14—15, February 17—18, and February 24—25.