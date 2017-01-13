We Found $3,630 Dollars Worth of Travel Savings This Week

Like 40 percent off a romantic stay at one of Mexico's newest adults-only all-inclusives.

Bahamas

Get 40 percent off the Warwick Paradise Island, a new adults-only all-inclusive with a harborfront beach, snorkeling lagoon, and a soon-to-be-launched 10,000-square-foot spa.

The Introductory Offer includes:

One or more nights in an Island View Room

All meals and beverages

Resort entertainment and activities

Original Price: From $680, double

T+L Price: From $409, double; book by January 31 for travel through October 31.

Mexico

Get 40 percent off the new UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, one of the most exciting new hotel openings of the year. This sophisticated all-inclusive for adults only features swim-up poolside rooms and is just five minutes from the region's famous cenotes. Spend an evening at the cabaret-style Palmera Lounge.

UNICO 20°87° Uncovered package includes:

Three nights in an Alcoba Ocean Front Swim-Up Room

All meals and beverages

A mini-bar stocked with your preferences, including all the materials for cocktails

Personalized in-room amenities made from local ingredients from the Esencia Beauty Bar

Services of a personal host

Original Price: From $2,373 ($791 per night, double), all-inclusive

T+L Price: $1,440 ($480 per night, double) all-inclusive; book by February 28 for travel through April 23—August 19.

Booking details: Email Lauren Garrote at lgarrote@aichotelgroup.com or Yesenia Dias at Ydiaz@aichotelgroup.com and reference T+L Deal.

California

Get 33 percent off the Shade, a Redondo Beach boutique hotel with sweeping coastal views. Don’t miss the restaurant that serves hyper-local coastal California cuisine.

Third Night Free package includes:

Three nights in a Deluxe Room (upgrades available)

Bottled water and house-made cake pops

A beach breakfast every morning

Original Price: From $597 ($199 per night)

T+L Price: From $357 ($119 per night); valid for travel through March 31.

Booking details: Use booking code 3NightsAtShade.

The Hamptons

Get 45 percent off the Baron’s Cove, a picturesque, recently reopened resort overlooking Sag Harbor in a village with shady lanes. Order the brioche French toast for breakfast before a day exploring the North Fork's wineries.

A Vineyard Vacation includes:

One night in a Garden King Room (upgrades available)

A bottle of wine from Wolffer Estate, accompanied by a fruit and cheese plate

A wine journal for tasting notes

A $100 on-property dining credit

Late 1:00 p.m. check-out

Original Price: From $345 per night

T+L Price: From $190 per night; valid for travel through April 20, 201.

Booking details: Use booking code VINES

Mexico

Get 33 percent off a three-night stay at the new Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, a 214-room eco-friendly property surrounded by lagoons and pools.

Opening Free Night package includes:

Third night free in an Andaz King or Double Room (upgrades available)

Daily breakfast buffet

Original Price: From $300 per night

T+L Price: From $200 per night; book by February 17 for travel between between January 6—April 8.

New Hampshire

Get 33 percent off the Wentworth by the Sea, a classic grand dame built in 1874 that resembles a Victorian wedding cake, with its trio of mansard-roof towers.

Best Friend’s Spa package includes:

Two a standard deluxe room

Wine and a cheese plate upon arrival

Daily champagne breakfast for two

Two $50 spa credits

15 percent off all spa retail items

Original Price: From $400 per night

T+L Price: From $269 per night; valid for travel through December 31, 2017.

Bermuda

Get 33 percent off Elbow Beach Resort, a historic coastal retreat overlooking one of the island's grandest pink sand beach. The property has 98 sunny rooms and suites in detached cottages scattered across the property.

The Book Early Third Night Free Offer includes:

Three nights in a Lanai or an Ocean View Room

Original Price: From $910 ($455 per night)

T+L Price: From $606 ($303 per night); valid through April 14.