Weekly Travel Deals: Easter Island, Vietnam, and 43% Off a Trip to California

Israel

Get 33 percent off the Poli House, a 1930s Bauhaus building with whimsical interiors and a rooftop pool with wide-spanning views of Tel Aviv. It's also one of the best new boutique hotels in the city.

Tel Aviv Summer in January package includes:

Three nights in an Urban or Poli Room

Daily Israeli breakfast at the adjoining Loveat Café

A bottle of Arak liquor in the room

Original Price: $245 per night

T+L Price: $163 per night; valid for the month of January.

Booking details: Use booking code T+L Deals

Easter Island

Get 30 percent off the Hangaroa Eco-Village and Spa, which offers sustainably-built rooms crafted from cypress logs and volcanic stone, two Polynesian restaurants, and excellent excursions that showcase the island’s natural surroundings.

Easter Island Adventure includes:

Three nights in a Maunga Suite

Three meals daily

Access to the Spa Manavai

Choice of 10 private, guided excursions each day such as a trek to the Poike Loop or stargazing

Original Price: $1,543 ($514 per person per night)

T+L Price: $1,080 (or $360 per person per night); book by February 15 for travel from March 1 – April 30.

Booking Details: Use booking code TL 2017

Florida

Get 35 percent off the new Grove Resort & Spa, which features spacious suites on Lake Austin, as well as a sprawling surf park and multiple dining options, with close proximity to Disney.

Grove Resort & Spa Opening package includes:

One night or more in a two-bedroom suite that sleeps up to four

A welcome amenity for children 12 and under

Choice of a 50-minute facial or 50-minute massage per person at the on-property Escape Spa

A water sport excursion at Lake Austin

A $100 food and drink credit which can be used at the casual Alfresco Market or the bar and lounge areas, Element and Zest

Original Price: From $550 per night, for four people

T+L Price: From $360 per night, for four people; book by April 30 for travel from February 16—May 31.

Booking details: Reserve online with booking code TLGROVE; also available for fewer than four people.

Vietnam

Get 30 percent off a trip with Exotic Voyages, a high-end tour operator specializing in off-the-beaten track voyages from Southeast Asia to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Southern Comfort package includes:

Three nights in a Deluxe Room at The Reverie Saigon

Five nights in a Deluxe Room at the Anantara Mui Ne Resort

A 45-minute massage per person at Anantara’s spa

Daily breakfast at both hotels

Private, round-trip transfers to and from the Ho Chi Minh City Airport

Transfers between Ho Chi Minh City and Mui Ne

Original Price: From $1,378 per person ($172 per night)

T+L Price: From $965 per person ($121 per night); book between January 3 and February 3, 2017 for travel from January 7—May 30, 2016.

Booking details: Send an e-mail to inquiries@exoticvoyages.com with subject TRAVELANDLEISURE - Anantara and The Reverie.

Hungary

Get at least 33 percent off a stay at the Aria Hotel Budapest, a lavish property resembling a Hungarian palace, with four wings—each inspired by a different genre of music.

Travel + Leisure Dreams of Love package includes:

Three nights in an Aria Signature Room (upgrades available)

A private yoga session for couples

Free group yoga classes during the month of January

Two-for-one spa treatments

Original Price: From $1,098 ($366 per night)

T+L Price: From $741 ($247 per night); valid for travel from January 1—February 28, 2017.

Booking details: Use booking code TLLOVE.

Italy

Get 30 percent off the new Milu Hotel, a centuries-old row house furnished in contemporary Italian-made furniture, located in Florence’s fashion and design district.

Florentine Getaway includes:

Two nights in a Superior Double Room

Daily breakfast in the Library Lounge

A fully stocked, complimentary mini-bar

Original Price: $380 ($190 per night)

T+L Price: $266 ($133 per night); valid for the month of January with the exception of January 9—13.

Booking details: Use booking code T+L Deals

California

Get 43 percent off from Vintner’s Inn, a wine country getaway in the Russian River Valley. When you’re not sampling vintages, go for a hike on the property’s vineyard trails.

The Food and Wine Experience includes:

Two nights in an Upstairs Fireplace Room

A bottle of wine and a cheese plate with seasonal accompaniments

A four-course tasting menu with sommelier-selected wine pairings at the on-site John Ash Restaurant

A private tour of Rhonda’s Culinary Garden

Two-for-one breakfast at Vintner’s Café every morning

$10 off a purchase of $20 or more at the Costeaux Bakery

A custom winery itinerary, including the Ferrari Carano Vineyards and Winery tour and tasting

Taxes and resort fees included

Original Price: $1,089 ($545 per night)

T+L Price: $625 ($313 per night); book by March 31 for travel from February 1—March 31.

Booking details: Ask for the Travel + Leisure exclusive