Three Amazing Deals for Affordable Beach Getaways
Three Amazing Deals for Affordable Beach Getaways

By Lisa Cheng
Hot Beach Deals to Beat Winter Blues
Courtesy of Red Frog Beach Island Resort

Kick the winter blues with these amazing—and affordable—beach getaways. 

Panama

Get 36 percent off Red Frog Island Beach Resort & Spa, a collection of luxe villas with private pools scattered along a barely-trodden archipelago off the Caribbean coast.

The Adventure Package includes:

  • A minimum of three nights in a Two-Bedroom Villa
  • Daily beach breakfast for four
  • Round-trip boat transfers from the airport to the resort
  • Four canopy zipline tour passes
  • An underground island cave excursion for the entire group
  • A Zapatilla Key and National Marine Park excursion, including dolphin watching and snorkeling
  • Complimentary kayak rentals

Original Price: From $2,019 ($673 per night) for four people

T+L Price: From $1,293 ($118 per night); valid for travel through December 19.

Booking details: Call 888-655-9573 or email reservations@redfrogbeach.com use code RFB2017.

Belize

Get 30 percent off a trip to the Naïa Resort & Spa, a property with secluded beach houses on the pristine Placencia Peninsula. Schedule a treatment at the Naïa Spa, which boasts lagoon-view treatment rooms and uses native botanicals.

Experience Belize package includes:

  • A minimum of three nights in a Studio Beach House (upgrades available)
  • Continental breakfast every morning of your stay
  • Round-trip airport transfers to Placencia Airport
  • Use of water sports equipment
  • A complimentary 60-minute massage for stays of seven nights or more
  • Welcome drinks

Original Price: From $885 ($295 per night)

T+L Price: From $621 ($207 per night); book between February 1 and March 31 for travel from February 1 through December 18.

Booking details: Use promo code TANDL30

Miami

Get 30 percent off a stay at the new Washington Park Hotel, a South Beach property with Art Deco rooms and a buzzing cocktail bar from Employees Only’s Danilo Bozovic.

Stay More Save More deal includes:

  • A minimum of three nights in a Standard Double room
  • Tuk-tuk service to the beach
  • Access to the private 9th Street Beach, including the use of two beach loungers
  • Martone bike rentals
  • Bottled water in the room

Original Price: From $567 ($189 per night)

T+L Price: From $375 ($125 per night); valid for travel through March 1.

Booking details: Book online.

