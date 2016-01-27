Three Amazing Deals for Affordable Beach Getaways

Kick the winter blues with these amazing—and affordable—beach getaways.

Panama

Get 36 percent off Red Frog Island Beach Resort & Spa, a collection of luxe villas with private pools scattered along a barely-trodden archipelago off the Caribbean coast.

The Adventure Package includes:

A minimum of three nights in a Two-Bedroom Villa

Daily beach breakfast for four

Round-trip boat transfers from the airport to the resort

Four canopy zipline tour passes

An underground island cave excursion for the entire group

A Zapatilla Key and National Marine Park excursion, including dolphin watching and snorkeling

Complimentary kayak rentals

Original Price: From $2,019 ($673 per night) for four people

T+L Price: From $1,293 ($118 per night); valid for travel through December 19.

Booking details: Call 888-655-9573 or email reservations@redfrogbeach.com use code RFB2017.

Belize

Get 30 percent off a trip to the Naïa Resort & Spa, a property with secluded beach houses on the pristine Placencia Peninsula. Schedule a treatment at the Naïa Spa, which boasts lagoon-view treatment rooms and uses native botanicals.

Experience Belize package includes:

A minimum of three nights in a Studio Beach House (upgrades available)

Continental breakfast every morning of your stay

Round-trip airport transfers to Placencia Airport

Use of water sports equipment

A complimentary 60-minute massage for stays of seven nights or more

Welcome drinks

Original Price: From $885 ($295 per night)

T+L Price: From $621 ($207 per night); book between February 1 and March 31 for travel from February 1 through December 18.

Booking details: Use promo code TANDL30

Miami

Get 30 percent off a stay at the new Washington Park Hotel, a South Beach property with Art Deco rooms and a buzzing cocktail bar from Employees Only’s Danilo Bozovic.

Stay More Save More deal includes:

A minimum of three nights in a Standard Double room

Tuk-tuk service to the beach

Access to the private 9th Street Beach, including the use of two beach loungers

Martone bike rentals

Bottled water in the room

Original Price: From $567 ($189 per night)

T+L Price: From $375 ($125 per night); valid for travel through March 1.

Booking details: Book online.