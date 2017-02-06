When to Get the Best Deals in the World’s Most Expensive Destinations

Taking advantage of off-peak travel can save you bundles.

TripAdvisor looked into the most affordable times to visit 10 of the world’s most expensive destinations, based on the average weekly rate of two-bedroom vacation rentals from around the world.

The data, compiled from more than 10,000 rentals around the globe, reveals that travelers can save up to $12,000 when traveling at low-rate periods in some destinations.

Whether you're looking to soak up the sun in St. Bart's or catch prime powder at Beaver Creek, Colorado, here's the best time of the year to make that trip.