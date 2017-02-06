Win a Lakefront Cabin in the Catskills With a 200-word Essay

If you yearn for a tranquil retreat outside New York City but can hardly pay the rent on your closet-sized studio, you are far from alone. But if you happen to be better with words than your fellow disgruntled urbanites, today could be your lucky day.

So grab a pen and keep what we're about to tell you under wraps, because you're not going to want any competition from the poet next door.

After failing to sell their Catskills cabin the old-fashioned way, a couple has decided to give it away to one deserving wordsmith for an entry fee of $149 and a short essay.

Andrew Bares and Kelly Lavorgna's two-bedroom, lakefront vacation home sits on 5.5 acres of pine tree-dotted land and includes a 250-foot sandy beach along the Swinging Bridge Reservoir in Bethel, New York, about two hours from NYC.

John McBay

It boasts a three-car garage, stainless steel appliances, and a giant outdoor deck with sweeping views of its natural surroundings. Plus, with a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace, an outdoor fire pit, and “Ralph Lauren style” decor, this is the rustic retreat of your coziest dreams.

John McBay

Those who love the great outdoors in theory but are intimidated by the more rugged things in life needn't worry–the cabin was built within the last 10 years and comes with grand, 16-foot ceilings, high-end linens, and an open-concept kitchen with granite countertops.

John McBay

Local activities the couple recommends depending on the season range from fly fishing and jet skiing to hiking and snow-shoeing, and there's even a whiskey distillery nearby if all that fresh air gets to be too much.

If all this sounds worth writing for, here's the deal. You'll need to submit an essay of no more than 200 words explaining how owning the lakefront dream home would change your life through the contest website before midnight EST on April 30, 2017. As previously mentioned, you'll need to pay a $149 entry fee.

John McBay

But first, a few important things to note: the contest will be canceled if 5,500 people don't apply (the owners are counting on a certain amount of entry money to pay for the house). Should that happen, you will receive a $100 refund, and your other $49 will be used for administrative fees. If you win, you will be responsible for property taxes (about $11,000 a year) and income taxes.

And if the woods aren't your thing but you have a green thumb, you may want to think about penning an essay to win this organic farm in North Carolina instead.