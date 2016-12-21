Bill Murray Will Open Caddyshack Bar, Kill Gophers in Chicago

Bill Murray and his five brothers will open a golf-themed sports bar outside of Chicago, according to the Daily Herald.

The Murray brothers have a “verbal agreement” to open their bar in a 11,000-square-foot space inside a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, immediately outside of Chicago. The family grew up only 10 miles away.

The brothers Murray have a long history with golf—as teenagers, they all worked as caddies at a local country club. Their experiences inspired brother Brian Doyle-Murray to co-write Caddyshack, in which Bill Murray famously played groundskeeper Carl Spackler. They were all inducted into the Western Golf Association's Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015. And to top it all off, Murray played golf with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office earlier this month.

The Murrays aren’t strangers to the bar game, either. In 2001, the brothers opened Murray Bros. Caddyshack Bar & Grill at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida. It’s run by brother Andy, who is a chef, and hosts a two-day charity golf tournament every year.

The new bar should provide Murray new opportunities to chat with guests and support the Chicago Cubs. However there’s no word yet whether or not he will guest bartend (translation: pour shots) at the Chicago bar, like he did at the opening of his son’s bar in Brooklyn, New York.