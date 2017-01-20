This New Camera Lens Is Perfect for Your Next Vacation

Smartphone cameras are getting better and better, but there's still a strong case for bringing a dedicated digital camera.

Fujifilm announced this week a new weather-resistant prime lens, the Fujinon XF 50mm f/2 R WR, perfect for the traveling explorer.

The new hardware is compact and, at 200g, considerably lighter than a traditional portrait-range prime. It features an inner focusing system utilizing a stepping motor to drive featherweight focusing elements for very fast, and nearly silent autofocus performance.

The optic is also weather and dust resistant, and operates in freezing temperatures as low as 14°F, making it an optimal choice for shooting in a variety of weather conditions. The lens features a maximum aperture of F2.0 for beautiful bokeh—the visual effect of out-of-focus areas of an image. This stylized blurred effect is mimicked in the iPhone 7’s portrait mode, giving the smartphone photog’s shots a professional finish.

The compact lens is composed of metal and glass for a stylish design, with a premium feel. This is the latest addition to Fujifilm’s X Series lineup of interchangeable lenses recognized for their outstanding image quality. The FUJIFILM XF 50mm F/2 R WR (Black and Silver) will be available in February 2017 for $449.50.

