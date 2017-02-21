This Job Will Pay You to Live Inside the Mall of America for Five Days

If living at the United States' largest mall sounds like a dream, we've got a job for you. Minnesota's Mall of America is looking for one lucky person to serve as a writer-in-residence to help celebrate its 25th anniversary.

According to the job listing, this opportunity will "give a special scribe the chance to spend five days deeply immersed in the Mall atmosphere while writing on-the-fly impressions in their own words." In exchange for their words, the writer-in-residence will receive a $400 gift card to enjoy at the on-site dining options (Rainforest Café, anyone?!) while staying at the mall's attached hotel for the duration of the gig. They will also receive a "generous honorarium" for the "sweat and tears they'll put into their prose."

It's a tall order—there are more than 520 shops in the mall, according to Bloomington, Minnesota's website, including 50 restaurants, an aquarium, a Nickelodeon theme park, and a massive LEGO store. That's a lot to cover, even when you have five days to take it all in. According to the Mall of America, they estimate it would take 86 hours for someone to visit every single store, granted they spend 10 minutes or less in each one. (That doesn't include any kind of sleep, for the record.)

One can only hope that this experience will somehow resemble Ben Stiller's role in "Night at the Museum." You can apply now through March 10 at mallofamerica.com.