IKEA’s New Collections Were Made for People Who Are Always on the Move

IKEA is branching out to a new demographic with its new PS 2017 and Spridd collections. Well, sort of.

The collections are targeting "modern nomads," a segment of its often younger, and already dedicated fan base who like to change environments more often than not.

Courtesy of IKEA

PS 2017 is actually pretty exciting for small space enthusiasts. Not only will it feature a folding sofa you can hang on a wall and quilts that fold into pillows, but it's also introducing the very first no-assembly-required shelving unit.

(Which raises the question: Is it really IKEA if you don't have to spend hours battling the instructions?)

In short, the entire collection is dedicated to making the lives of transients a little bit easier.

All of the designs in the limited-edition Spridd collection are from fashion designer Kit Neale, inspired by music from around the world. If you can't put that into a visual, let us spoil it for you: bright colors, hip tents plastered with bold graphics, trendy travel mugs—you get the idea.

Both collections will be available online and at IKEA stores starting in February. Keep an eye on the IKEA website for updates.