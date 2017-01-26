New Fashion Line Was Made For Jet-setters Who Love Planes
By Cailey Rizzo
Very Plane Clothes
Very Plane Clothes

Aviation geeks can now wear their passion on their sleeves—and pant legs and torsos.

There’s a new clothing collection taking off and gaining attention for its aviation-centric prints.

Very Plane Clothes, designed and owned by Laird Kay, takes the designer’s shots of planes in flight (he’s an aviation photographer) and transforms them into “wearable aviation art.”

Very Plane Clothes
Courtesy of Laird Kay/Very Plane Clothes

“Years ago, people used to dress up to fly on a plane; there was style associated with travel,” Kay told Travel + Leisure. “I wanted to bring this association of travel and style back, but with a bit of a twist. You don't have to wait to dress up for your next flight, now you can look stylish wearing the plane itself.”

The collection spans sweatshirts, pajamas, skirts, swimsuits, totes, and more—for men, women, and children. Some prints feature a plane taking off while others are close-ups of the wings or windows.

Very Plane Clothes
Courtesy of Laird Kay/Very Plane Clothes

“I like photographing the details of planes that most people don't get to see—the flaps and slats exposed as the plane comes in for landing, or the details of the landing gear,” Kay told T+L. “It's these airplane design details which fascinate me, and confirm my belief that airplanes are giant flying sculptures.”

The basic collection launched last year and has already been spotted on some high-ups in the fashion world. Sarah Andelman—who runs the Kanye-approved Parisian boutique, Colette—and Patrick Delanty—a celebrity interior designer—have both been photographed wearing looks from the collection.

Very Plane Clothes
Courtesy of Laird Kay/Very Plane Clothes

Kay said that one of the most popular looks from the collection is the HKG bomber jacket. He said he is “always stopped in the street” when he wears the piece out.

“Planes aren't just meant for the airport runway—but also for the fashion runway.” Kay told T+L.

