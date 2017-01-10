You Can Now Dress Like Your Favorite Disney Princess
By Erika Owen
Disney Princess Unbound Dress Up
All Disneybounders aside—you know, the people who dress up as their favorite Disney characters to visit the park—you really can channel your favorite princess in your everyday wardrobe.

Unique Vintage, a shop specializing in retro fashion finds, has a new collection called “The Happiest Collection on Earth.”

The clothing is broken down into 25 subcategories which allude to different characters—Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Alice, Snow White, et cetera.

Disney Princess Unbound Dress Up
Disney Princess Unbound Dress Up
You can pull elements of each character in your outfit, or you can go all out and put all of the themed accessories and clothing together for a full character look. Expect cheeky movie-themed brooches, classic shoe styles, and coordinated color palettes.

Disney Princess Unbound Dress Up
You can check out the full line over on the Unique Vintage website. They're like Halloween costumes you can wear all year long.

