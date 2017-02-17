Lisa Frank Makeup Is Almost a Dream Come True
By Lindsey Campbell
Lisa Frank Makeup
Photo Illusration: Mariah Tyler Image: Courtesy of Glamour Dolls Makeup

To all makeup aficionados who have fond childhood memories of Lisa Frank’s psychedelic designs, get excited: This Kickstarter campaign is trying to make all your unicorn and star dust dreams come true with Lisa Frank cosmetics.

The company behind the project is indie brand Glamour Dolls Makeup, who announced the would-be collaboration with beauty influencer Kandee Johnson.

The campaign is raising money to create a six-product, limited edition collection that is all vegan and cruelty-free. With a teaser makeup brush design that features hot pink and white bristles with a rose-gold and unicorn decorated handle, the collection is sure to brighten anyone’s day.

Filled with enough vibrant colors and sparkle to fuel any Lisa Frank junkie’s obsession, the rest of the collection would include a lip balm, matte mousse, liquid liner, “Unicorn Lippe” lipstick, highlight powder, and a vegan leather makeup bag.

Contributors will also get the chance to help pick the shades and decide the names of the products that are developed—plus, they’ll receive some “Rainbowlicious Rewards,” which includes the unicorn makeup brush.

So let your Lisa Frank love shine quite literally through and head on over to Kickstarter to show your support. Seeing how they’ve already met their goal of $30,000 we think it’s safe to assume there are some colorful palettes in your future.

