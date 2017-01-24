Hygge Hair Is the Coziest Way to Celebrate Winter
Hygge Hair Is the Coziest Way to Celebrate Winter

By Erika Owen
Hygge Hair Trend
Hygge seems to have crept into every single mention of winter this year. The term, which is a Danish word, describes “a feeling or mood that comes taking genuine pleasure in making ordinary, every day moments more meaningful, beautiful or special,” according to Hygge House.

Now, this could be literally anything that makes you feel a little cozier inside: making hot cocoa every day after work while taking a few minutes to journal, reading a good book to a soundtrack of your favorite record, making your bed every morning.

Legend (and actual history) has it, hygge was created by the Danes to better survive long, cold winters. Considering Scandinavia is home to some of the happiest, riches, and most crime-free places in the world, we should all listen up.

Well, there's a new way to incorporate hygge into your life without changing a bit of your routine: give your locks the hygge treatment. Refinery29 spoke with a few colorists who shared that this year's biggest colors are "soft coppers, rich browns, buttery blonds, and creamy oranges"—just the color palette your winter look has been searching for.

The consistent factor in all of the color combinations they run through is a strong depth; each look incorporates at least two hues and gives off that perfect "effortlessly messy yet chic" vibe that can carry you through an entire season. The best part: there's no clear growth line, meaning maintaining this look is easier than lighting a super hygge candle.

Head over to Refinery29 to read more about the colorists working with this new trend.

