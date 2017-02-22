This Jacket Could Easily Replace a Suitcase on Your Next Trip

Traveling light doesn't have to be a total bore. Sure, there's a certain satisfaction that comes with stuffing as much as humanly possible into a tiny carry-on bag and smugly strolling by those awaiting luggage at the baggage claim, but what if you didn't even have to worry about living out of a carry-on?

There's a Kickstarter campaign out there that wants to make it possible to pack everything you'd need for a trip inside the jacket you wear on your back.

Don't expect any high style here, people. There's no true way to masquerade someone who has their pockets full of necessities. So just how much can you cram into this jacket? Up to 30 pounds of stuff, according to the Kickstarter campaign.

The jacket gives the wearer three length options: hip-length, thigh-length, and calf-length. (You can also pick the weight of the jacket, depending on the season).

The jacket comes with a number of "layers" that can be added onto the original hip-length coat. Each layer has various pouches sized for different items. In total, you've got 14 pockets to work with, a removable duffel bag, and two other removable pockets. With all of those spaces filled, you might be wishing for a wheelie bag.

If you're buying into this, be ready for one thing: There's a good chance you will quickly become the most hated person in the TSA security line. This jacket gives a whole new meaning to "empty your pockets."

The project owners are looking to bring in $76,903 to make this jacket a reality. With 31 days to go, they've already sourced more than $13,000. Want to know more? Head on over to The Airport Jacket Kickstarter campaign.