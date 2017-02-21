You Can Get Paid to Travel Through Europe and Take Photos
By Talia Avakian
Roberto Moiola/Getty Images

Get to know Europe without paying a penny. 

Have you ever dreamed of traveling the world for free?

Two travelers could do just that, though, as bus adventure company Busabout is looking for enthusiastic candidates ready to grab a camera and travel across Europe.

The company is hiring a brand ambassador and a video producer who will spend months traveling through islands and villages, and along coasts in Europe, documenting the trip along the way.

The two will be responsible for working as a team to produce travel-themed video logs, blog posts, and social media content on what the company calls “a trip of a lifetime.”

The adventure will include everything “from idyllic strolls along the Seine, visiting ancient castles in the Czech Republic, and claiming the top of Europe in the Swiss Alps to sailing the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic coast, island-hopping your way to the most stunning Greek sunset, partying it up in Ibiza, and a having a stein (or three) at Oktoberfest,” according to the job description.

Busabout will be looking for brand ambassadors who are engaging storytellers and history buffs that love being in front of the camera, while a video producer will need to have editing skills.

Both applicants will need to submit a YouTube video showing their skills and favorite locations, in addition to their social media skills and gear and software used by video producer contestants.

Flights, accommodations, and excursions are included in the job, as is a daily food allowance. Candidates must be 18 or older and have a valid passport or visa to travel within Europe for at least 180 days.

Busabout is accepting applications for the positions until March 5.

