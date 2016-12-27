10 Instagrams That Will Have You Booking Your Next Trip to an Australian Beach

As 2016 comes to a close, it's a great time to consider where you want to go in the new year. And if white sand beaches and tropical flora and fauna sound like fun, then Australia has about a billion destinations to choose from.
Tourism Australia picked its top 10 favorite Instagrams featuring the country's beaches. If you've got the time in 2017, they'd make for a great itinerary.
Mission Beach
Could those waters get any clearer?! Visitors to the #GreatBarrierReef this week were treated to outstanding water visibility, and this shot taken on tour with @reef_express_missionbeach certainly proves it! Spring offers excellent diving conditions in the @gbrmarinepark due to low winds, warm water temperatures, excellent visibility and the annual coral spawning event. If you missed out this season, be sure to book ahead for next year! Photo: @luke.vdk #thisisqueensland
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Nov 30, 2016 at 2:50am PST
Mission Beach offers the best access to the Great Barrier Reef. You can start looking at tours right now.
Meelup Beach
There were so many brilliant shots of last night's lunar spectacle we couldn't help but share one more - hope you don't mind! It's no surprise the @margaretriver locals admired the #supermoon from the water - this beautiful region is a surfing hotspot, after all. This part of @australiassw is famous for its excellent waves, but with plenty of beaches facing all different directions there’s always somewhere calm for a spot of stand-up paddling too. Photo: @jeremyhedley, Fairfax Media at #Meelup Beach
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Nov 15, 2016 at 1:54am PST
In the Margaret River region, Meelup is a postcard-perfect beach that's great for a picnic, a hike, or even a nap.
Emerald Beach
Just your standard morning traffic at #EmeraldBeach in @coffscoastnsw.... The surfers here regularly share the beach with the local eastern grey kangaroos, and apparently the morning this photo was taken a mob of roos had hopped down to the shoreline "to wet their paws" just as this lucky surfer walked past. It seems it's not just the humans who love the beaches in this beautiful part of @visitnsw - and with excellent waves, clean sand and friendly locals, can you blame them?! Photo: @stimages
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Sep 16, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT
Cape Arid National Park
Double tap on this adorable fellow's heart-shaped nose if you want to join him for a swim! Dan Paris spotted this rather photogenic Australian sea lion sunning himself on the beach at Cape Arid National Park, an untouched paradise which is located an hour's drive east of #Esperance in @australiasgoldenoutback. Can't say we blame him for choosing this particular stretch of sand in @westernaustralia to relax on, not only is it home to great beach fishing, it's also a seriously stunning spot!
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Aug 30, 2016 at 4:32am PDT
Fraser Island
Here's a little splash of Lake McKenzie freshness to kick-start your week You'll find this crystal clear, freshwater lake on the World Heritage-listed #FraserIsland, which is in fact the world’s largest sand island. Fraser Island is just a short detour by ferry off one of Australia’s most unique road trips, the #GreatBeachDrive, which traverses an epic 200km of pristine coastline and connects two breathtaking nature destinations; the @visitsunshinecoast and @visitfrasercoast. Photo: @snapair
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Jul 24, 2016 at 2:05pm PDT
Rottnest Island
Sshhh, please don't wake us - we're daydreaming about soaking up the sunshine in @rottnestislandwa This lovely island off the coast of @experienceperth is spectacular in summer, but the good news is that it's got a Mediterranean-style climate, so 'Rotto' winters are generally warmer than the mainland, with less rainfall. The water's slightly warmer too, ranging from an average of 23°C in summer to 19°C in winter. Sounds tolerable, right? Photo: @d.khoo
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Jul 12, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT
Wineglass Bay
According to @timjordanphotography, "it's easy to be content with just the famous view down to Wineglass Bay" from the lookout - but it's "worth the hike" to this beautiful beach in @tasmania. If you'd rather not climb the steep track back up the hill, there's an alternative route via Hazards Beach - you'll need around four or five hours, but it's a great half-day hike. Take your time, bring a picnic in your backpack, and soak up the surroundings - crystal clear waters, soft white sand and weathered granite mountains looming in the distance.
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on May 16, 2016 at 12:31am PDT
Heron Island
"You can do it squirt!" - @laurenloeffel was the official cheer squad for this tiny turtle's maiden shuffle to the ocean on @heronisland in @queensland. Right now is turtle hatching season here - and believe it or not, these gentle creatures return here to breed up to 30 years after being hatched on these very same shores. Yep, we give you permission to sing - it's the circle of life!
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Feb 6, 2016 at 3:32am PST
Bruny Island
An extraordinary natural window at #MarsBluff - just one of many secret nooks on the stunning #BrunyIsland in @tasmania. You can reach this spot at low tide, via the Cape Queen Elizabeth Trail - a fantastic day walk with brilliant views of Adventure Bay and the famous isthmus of land known as The Neck. This 12km return walk takes you along stunning secluded beaches and past unique rock formations - keep an eye out for echidnas, pademelons and Bennetts wallabies. Photo: @jasonlstephens
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Feb 3, 2016 at 3:31am PST
Cable Beach
Watching the sunset over #CableBeach with a cold beverage in hand = a ritual when visiting @thekimberleyaustralia. The skies in this part of @westernaustralia are renowned for turning on some rather dazzling displays, so be sure to have your camera on hand if you’re visiting here. Cable Beach is a good place to start, but there are plenty of top spots to soak it all in; whether it be at the beach with your toes in the sand, or perched on an epic lookout above a spectacular towering gorge, or even just from the comfort of your hotel balcony. Photo: @alexv083
A photo posted by Australia (@australia) on Aug 23, 2016 at 12:02am PDT
While making it to all 10 of these gorgeous beaches is ambitious, making it to one is a worthwhile goal for 2017. Whether it's the Great Barrier Reef or the Northern Territory, Australia is an enticing destination every year.