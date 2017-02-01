19 Stunning Aerial Photos Sure to Give You Vertigo
19 Stunning Aerial Photos Sure to Give You Vertigo

Discover a surprising new perspective. 

Raisa Bruner

These gravity-defying snapshots are the winners of SkyPixel's aerial photography contest—and for good reason. From fisheye photography that warps the landscape into vibrant abstract art to overhead captures that transform nature into surreal scenes best suited for a fairytale universe, these images challenge our perspectives and re-frame our surroundings.

A bridge slashes across a swirling body of water; a fiery spark lights up a blue-tinged alien landscape; a camel caravan plods across a stark sand dune. 

Also, watch out for drones: the boom in popularity of remote-controlled, airborne vehicles means they're the new star subjects of some of these pictures. It's also made it easy for more photographers to get into the genre, foreshadowing a corresponding increase in the aerial photography that's out there for our perusal.

But for now, dig into these 19 stunning snapshots. We may not have our own wings, but these pictures make us feel pretty close to flying. 

