Local Flavor

For as long as Soho has existed as a neighborhood, its eastern edges have always been more of a frontier, farther from public transport and traditionally less commercial—in other words, not quite ready for primetime. Lately, however, the parts of Soho where Nolita bumps against the Lower East Side are now home to some of New York’s buzziest restaurants, cafes, and stores, including a healthy breakfast spot owned by a nightlife baron, the cafe that’s made a centuries-old Japanese beverage trendy, and the restaurant that has us all thinking pink. These days in New York, there’s no cooler neighborhood mashup than what some are calling “Lolita.”

1328 Broome Street

Bang Bang

A tattoo studio with a dedicated celebrity following.

2174 Elizabeth Street

Pietro Nolita

Healthy Italian favorites put guests in the pink.

3116 Forsyth Street

Cafe Henrie

A buzzy breakfast spot for the fashion set.

4100 Forsyth Street

CW Pencil Enterprise

A showcase of analog appreciation in a digital age.

5373 Broome Street

Cha Cha Matcha

Japanese tea gets a New York makeover.

