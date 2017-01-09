Local Flavor

For as long as Soho has existed as a neighborhood, its eastern edges have always been more of a frontier, farther from public transport and traditionally less commercial—in other words, not quite ready for primetime. Lately, however, the parts of Soho where Nolita bumps against the Lower East Side are now home to some of New York’s buzziest restaurants, cafes, and stores, including a healthy breakfast spot owned by a nightlife baron, the cafe that’s made a centuries-old Japanese beverage trendy, and the restaurant that has us all thinking pink. These days in New York, there’s no cooler neighborhood mashup than what some are calling “Lolita.”