Take a Tour of the Historic Waldorf Astoria Before It Changes Forever

The iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City will be closing for renovations on March 1, leaving visitors to wonder what the space will look like once the work is complete.

Gracing its famous Park Avenue address since 1931, the hotel was the largest and tallest in the world when it arrived on the scene.

Since then, it's played host to legendary musicians, television stars, and countless presidents.

The property was acquired by Chinese company Anbang Insurance Group in 2017, with the announcement it would be planning a massive renovation.

The hotel is filled with historic interiors and designs, which is why the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission is working to preserve its history throughout the process.

Take a look at the stunning space before it undergoes the changes, below.