Take a Tour of the Historic Waldorf Astoria Before It Changes Forever
  1. T+L
  2. Hotels + Resorts
  3. New York City

Take a Tour of the Historic Waldorf Astoria Before It Changes Forever

Photographer Mariah Tyler takes us through the hotel's stunning designs. 

Mariah Tyler

by
Talia Avakian

The iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City will be closing for renovations on March 1, leaving visitors to wonder what the space will look like once the work is complete. 

Gracing its famous Park Avenue address since 1931, the hotel was the largest and tallest in the world when it arrived on the scene. 

Since then, it's played host to legendary musicians, television stars, and countless presidents. 

The property was acquired by Chinese company Anbang Insurance Group in 2017, with the announcement it would be planning a massive renovation.

The hotel is filled with historic interiors and designs, which is why the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission is working to preserve its history throughout the process. 

Take a look at the stunning space before it undergoes the changes, below. 

Scroll Down
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Solar Impulse over Abu Dhabi
Solar Impulse Completes Historic Trip Around the World
Egypt: Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, Abu Simbel, the Nile.
Travel + Leisure Editors Share the Trips That Changed Their Lives
Take Your Photography To The Next Level
While at the Milan Expo, Don’t Miss “I’ll Be There Forever – The Sense of Classic”
Fashion Designer Nili Lotan Takes us on a Tour of Tel Aviv
Take a Tour of Denver with Artifact Uprising’s Katie Thurmes
Best Hiking Backpacks
The 15 Best Hiking Backpacks to Take on the Trail
Thomson Family Adventures
The World’s Best Tour Operators
Advertisement
 