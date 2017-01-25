Virgin Hotels Next Location Will Be New Orleans
  1. T+L
  2. Hotels + Resorts
  3. New Orleans

Virgin Hotels Next Location Will Be New Orleans

By Jess McHugh
New Orleans
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The Big Easy is getting a new boutique property.

Virgin Hotels is headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they plan to build their newest boutique property.

Construction is set to begin in April, with a planned opening in 2019, according to the company.

The 14-story, 225-room hotel will be situated at the corner of Baronne Street and Lafayette Street, in the Warehouse District near historic Lafayette Square.

New Orleans is an incredibly special city and one Virgin Hotels has had an eye on from the beginning,” Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal told Travel + Leisure.

“We think it totally fits in terms of the Virgin spirit. It's eclectic, vibrant, and unique—all values that the brand emulates on a daily basis,” he said. “The history, the food, and the music all work together to make it a one-of-a-kind destination and we'll certainly incorporate these aspects into the design and offering.”

Virgin Hotel rendering
An artist's rendering depicts the planned hotel. Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital is developing the hotel, which will include a cocktail lounge, rooftop pool, gym, and event spaces.

A subsidiary of Richard Branson's Virgin Group, Virgin Hotels opened its first location in Chicago in 2015. The 250-room hotel was designed with women in mind, according to leadership from the brand, and it includes additional security, privacy and spa-like amenities.

The group also has hotels planned for Silicon Valley, Palm Springs, Dallas, New York, and Nashville. All are scheduled to open in 2018 or 2019.

Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Use Your Room Key to Get Free Wine from a Hotel Drink Cart
Soon You’ll Be Able to Use Your Hotel Key Card to Get Free Wine
Hotel Lobby Performer Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime When Stevie Wonder Joins Him Onstage
Tokyo sleeper train hostel
We're in Love With This Sleeper Train-themed Hostel in Tokyo
Hilton announces Tapestry
What to Know About Hilton Hotels' New Brand 'Tapestry'
Hyatt for Travel Wellness
Hyatt Acquires Miraval Resorts to Focus on Wellness Travel
Trump Towers
Hotel Guests Are Requesting Rooms Without Views of Trump Towers
Four Seasons Orlando Disney World
The Absolute Best Hotels Near Walt Disney World
Harry Potter B&B
You'll Want to Apparate to This Harry Potter-themed Bed and Breakfast
Advertisement
Advertisement
 