Virgin Hotels Next Location Will Be New Orleans

The Big Easy is getting a new boutique property.

Virgin Hotels is headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they plan to build their newest boutique property.

Construction is set to begin in April, with a planned opening in 2019, according to the company.

The 14-story, 225-room hotel will be situated at the corner of Baronne Street and Lafayette Street, in the Warehouse District near historic Lafayette Square.

“New Orleans is an incredibly special city and one Virgin Hotels has had an eye on from the beginning,” Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal told Travel + Leisure.

“We think it totally fits in terms of the Virgin spirit. It's eclectic, vibrant, and unique—all values that the brand emulates on a daily basis,” he said. “The history, the food, and the music all work together to make it a one-of-a-kind destination and we'll certainly incorporate these aspects into the design and offering.”

An artist's rendering depicts the planned hotel. Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital is developing the hotel, which will include a cocktail lounge, rooftop pool, gym, and event spaces.

A subsidiary of Richard Branson's Virgin Group, Virgin Hotels opened its first location in Chicago in 2015. The 250-room hotel was designed with women in mind, according to leadership from the brand, and it includes additional security, privacy and spa-like amenities.

The group also has hotels planned for Silicon Valley, Palm Springs, Dallas, New York, and Nashville. All are scheduled to open in 2018 or 2019.