Vacation Like the President at Obama’s Hawaii Vacation Home

The “Winter White House,” where President Obama and family stayed from 2008 to 2011, is available for anybody to book—for $3,500 per night.

The luxury vacation home, known as Paradise Point Estates, comes with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, enough space to accommodate a maximum of 10 people.

Courtesy of Paradise Point Estates

Courtesy of Paradise Point Estates

At the center of the property is a lagoon-style pool. It was constructed to resemble a natural tide pool, complete with lava rock. The whole outdoor set-up lights up for luxe night swimming parties. The courtyard also features waterfalls, a spa pool and outdoor wet bar.

Inside, the kitchen is fit for White House culinary staff. It’s equipped with all sorts of high-tech culinary gadgets, including quite a few different options of coffee makers and sub-zero refrigerator and freezer.

Courtesy of Paradise Point Estates

Courtesy of Paradise Point Estates

After a night in the master—or shall we say presidential—suite, guests wake up to views of Kailua Bay Beach just outside their window. The suite’s master bathroom also includes stunning views and a therapeutic bath and steam shower.

The other guest rooms aren’t too shabby, either. The queen room features its own private porch while some of the other rooms overlook the estate gardens or courtyard. There’s also a fitness center in the building and concierge available to attend to guests’ needs.

Courtesy of Paradise Point Estates

Courtesy of Paradise Point Estates

Of course, because it once housed the president, it’s got a pretty beefed-up security system—although secret service is not included. The estate is part of a gated community, 25 minutes outside of Honolulu. The house has a secure entryway and zoned alarm system.

Those who decide to book a night at Paradise Point Estates are in good company. Besides the president and his family, other famous guests at the property include Bradley Cooper, Michael J. Fox, Angelina Jolie, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Charlie Sheen, Kid Cudi and Courtney Thorne Smith.